Yumna Zaidi unveils catchy debut song 'Mental Sa Dil' with Usama Khan

Yumna Zaidi is currently reigning as one of Pakistan's most successful stars, consistently delivering hit after hit. Her name has become synonymous with quality content, establishing her worth in the entertainment industry repeatedly.
Riding high on the success of the blockbuster 'Tere Bin,' Yumna has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of brand campaigns, solidifying her status as a sought-after talent. Excitingly, she is gearing up for her silver screen debut, where she will embody the titular character in the much-anticipated film 'Nayab,' promising another compelling narrative.
Adding another feather to her cap, Zaidi ventures into the world of music with her first song from the film, titled 'Mental Sa Dil.' In this lively track, Yumna shines alongside her new co-star, Usama Khan, exuding fabulous energy. The song is not only catchy and upbeat but is destined to make people groove to its infectious rhythm. The on-screen chemistry between the lead actors is palpable, elevating the visual appeal of the music video. 'Mental Sa Dil' is composed and sung by the talented Shani Haider, with lyrics penned by Rizwan Hasan.
Fans are expressing their love for 'Mental Sa Dil,' praising the song's catchiness and the vibrant chemistry between Yumna and Usama Khan.
In addition to Zaidi, the stellar cast includes Jawed Sheikh, M. Fawad Khan, Usama Khan, Ehteshamuddin, Huma Nawab, Noreen Gulwani, and Hani Taha. Adding to the film's credibility, the script is crafted by the renowned duo behind 'Laal Kabootar,' Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi
Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.92
|762.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.33
|36.68
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.86
|929.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.8
|175.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.93
|326.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.
On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
