Yumna Zaidi unveils catchy debut song 'Mental Sa Dil' with Usama Khan

09:05 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
Yumna Zaidi unveils catchy debut song 'Mental Sa Dil' with Usama Khan
Source: Youtube

Yumna Zaidi is currently reigning as one of Pakistan's most successful stars, consistently delivering hit after hit. Her name has become synonymous with quality content, establishing her worth in the entertainment industry repeatedly.

Riding high on the success of the blockbuster 'Tere Bin,' Yumna has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of brand campaigns, solidifying her status as a sought-after talent. Excitingly, she is gearing up for her silver screen debut, where she will embody the titular character in the much-anticipated film 'Nayab,' promising another compelling narrative.

Adding another feather to her cap, Zaidi ventures into the world of music with her first song from the film, titled 'Mental Sa Dil.' In this lively track, Yumna shines alongside her new co-star, Usama Khan, exuding fabulous energy. The song is not only catchy and upbeat but is destined to make people groove to its infectious rhythm. The on-screen chemistry between the lead actors is palpable, elevating the visual appeal of the music video. 'Mental Sa Dil' is composed and sung by the talented Shani Haider, with lyrics penned by Rizwan Hasan. 

Fans are expressing their love for 'Mental Sa Dil,' praising the song's catchiness and the vibrant chemistry between Yumna and Usama Khan.

In addition to Zaidi, the stellar cast includes Jawed Sheikh, M. Fawad Khan, Usama Khan, Ehteshamuddin, Huma Nawab, Noreen Gulwani, and Hani Taha. Adding to the film's credibility, the script is crafted by the renowned duo behind 'Laal Kabootar,' Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi

Official poster for Yumna Zaidi’s debut film "Nayab" unveiled

