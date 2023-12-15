Aishwarya Rai leaves Bachchan House amid rumours of divorce from Abhishek, reports Indian media

Indian media reports say that former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left the Bachchan House amid reports of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan.

The reports of divorce between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been making rounds for quite sometime now. Reports also suggest that legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan had recently un-followed his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai on social media.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen together at the premier of The Archies, the debut movie of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. This public appearance of the star couple laid to rest the rumours about their divorce.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was born in 2011.