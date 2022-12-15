‘Pathaan’ ban — SRK and Deepika’s 'Besharam Rang' sparks outrage in India
Web Desk
08:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
‘Pathaan’ ban — SRK and Deepika’s 'Besharam Rang' sparks outrage in India
Source: Instagram
Share

Bollywood’s latest hit song “Besharam Rang” has been gaining widespread attention ever since its release. From sparking outrage to being labeled as a Bollywood comeback, the song has been creating a ruckus onlne and offline.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the sizzling number showcase the Piku star serenading Khan in exotic Spain as the duo turn the heat on with their chemistry in the first song.

However, the song has disappointed many fans and prominent figures. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also expressed his displeasure and called out Padukone's skimpy wardrobe.

As quoted by the news agency ANI, the minister said, “The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset. I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of Tukde Tukde Gang at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before.”

Earlier, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, President of the Indian party Sanskriti Bachao Manch, also protested against the song and members of his group protested against the lead actors.

Moreover, Bollywood Hungama reported that several protests were staged against the film as well. The outlet reported that a group named Veer Shivaji group planned protests on the streets, at a road intersection, in Indore where they burnt the effigies of Khan. 

The song itself is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

Deepika Padukone to join Rohit Shetty’s cop ... 09:01 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been making headlines ever since she was blessed with the opportunity to unveil ...

More From This Category
Indian actor proposes to Pakistani viral dance ...
06:25 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Hareem Shah storms the internet with new dance ...
07:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Ayesha Omar gives befitting reply to trolls for ...
06:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates star-studded ...
05:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Neelam Muneer is living a dream during her Swat ...
04:27 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Ali Zafar showcases killer dance moves at a ...
04:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 2022
08:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor proposes to Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha (VIDEO)
06:25 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr