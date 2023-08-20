Search

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Noor Fatima 08:53 PM | 20 Aug, 2023
From an accomplished actor to caretaker minister, Jamal Shah has come a long way!

After the dissolution of National Assembly under former PM Shehbaz Sharif, the caretaker government officials have been announced.

For the department of heritage and culture, Jamal Shah has been appointed as the Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

Who is Jamal Shah?

A Pakistani actor, director, musician, writer, sculptor, painter, and social activist, Shah said that during his stay, all necessary measures will be taken to ensure and bolster various welfare projects for artist community in Pakistan.

Talking to PTV news channel, he shared the same vision as the government adding that the department will show commitment to do whatever is necessary as they did in the past to strengthen the culture of Pakistan.

The Minister emphasized need to strengthen economy through promotion of art and culture saying efforts will be made to promote digital and visual art.

In a response to a question, Shah said that the interim government is committed to complying with directions of Election Commission for transferring and posting of any individual, necessary to hold free and fair elections.

“Revamping economy is also a top priority of the caretaker government,” Shah emphasized.

Early Life and Education 

Shah was born into a Pashtun Syed family in 1956 in Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan. Shah received a Master's degree in English literature from the University of Balochistan in 1978, and graduated from the National College of Arts in Lahore in 1983. 

The 67-year-old actor later obtained a Master's degree in fine arts from the Slade School of Fine Art in London, United Kingdom

Career

In 1984, Shah established the Fine Arts Department at the University of Balochistan and headed it until 1986. In 1985, he founded the Artists Association of Balochistan and also was appointed the first Chairman of the Artist Association of Pakistan.

During the 1980s Shah attracted international recognition and was called "the next Omar Sharif." He was offered a role in the 1989 BBC television serial Traffik.

In 1991, Shah stepped into the Pakistani glamor industry with his acting debut in K2, directed by Franc Roddam.

Having founded the Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts in Islamabad in 1992, Shah later became Telenor Pakistan's brand ambassador under Hunerkada Productions.

In 2007, the actor became the executive director of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad, then appointed its Director General in October 2016. ln 2019, Shah was the President and Chief Curator of the first Islamabad Art Festival. In 2021, Shah was awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French Minister of Culture.

In 2022, he sculpted a bronze bust of Pakistani Nobel laureate Dr Abdus Salam unveiled by the director general of International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano at IAEA's 61st general conference.

Filmography and Television Series

During his decades long career, Shah was seen in 1991's K2, Ho Mann Jahaan (2016), Revenge of the Worthless, and Hijrat. Enjoying an extensive career in the drama industry, Shah was seen in Traffik, Madar, Baarish Kay Baad, Chunri, Aag, Tere Ishq Naam, and Saya-e-Dewar Bhi Nahi recently.

Who is who in PM Kakar’s caretaker cabinet?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

