Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer starrer 'Ehraam-e-Janoon' trailer out now

The Pakistani drama industry is set to witness a powerful combination as actors Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer, and Nimra Khan come together for the upcoming drama series "Ehraam-e-Janoon." The intense story revolves around a love triangle and the theme of "loving beyond limits."
The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the intriguing narrative. Imran Abbas portrays the character of Shaani, a humble waiter and delivery man working at a restaurant. His life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Shanzay, played by Neelam Muneer, a spoilt and privileged girl. In a condescending tone, Shanzay questions Shaani's qualifications, which leads to a demeaning response from her. The trailer indicates Shanzay's arrogant nature, and viewers hope that the show will shed light on the problematic aspects of her behaviour.
It also reveals a pivotal moment where Shanzay asks her father to replace an old employee with Shaani. This incident sets the stage for further complications and intensifies the love triangle between the three characters.
Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, a production house that has previously worked with all three actors on different projects, It is directed by Syed Ramish Rizvi, the creator of Jhooti, and written by Jahanzeb Qamar, known for his work on Uraan.
7th Sky Entertainment also shared a sneak peek of the drama on their official Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 7th Sky Entertainment (@7thskyentertainment)
The drama is set to premiere on May 8th on Geo Entertainment.
On the work front, Imran Abbas also shared details about his other upcoming projects. He revealed his participation in an upcoming drama titled Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, alongside Saba Qamar, set to be released by Green Entertainment. Additionally, he announced his involvement in an upcoming US-Indo Punjabi film, an intense musical love story that will be shot in London next month.
For Neelam Muneer, this drama marks her return to the screen after the Geo Entertainment drama "Pyar Deewangi Hai" in 2021. Nimra Khan, too, is making a comeback after a year-long break.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.