Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer starrer 'Ehraam-e-Janoon' trailer out now

Web Desk 09:30 PM | 6 May, 2023
Source: Youtube

The Pakistani drama industry is set to witness a powerful combination as actors Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer, and Nimra Khan come together for the upcoming drama series "Ehraam-e-Janoon." The intense story revolves around a love triangle and the theme of "loving beyond limits."

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the intriguing narrative. Imran Abbas portrays the character of Shaani, a humble waiter and delivery man working at a restaurant. His life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Shanzay, played by Neelam Muneer, a spoilt and privileged girl. In a condescending tone, Shanzay questions Shaani's qualifications, which leads to a demeaning response from her. The trailer indicates Shanzay's arrogant nature, and viewers hope that the show will shed light on the problematic aspects of her behaviour.

It also reveals a pivotal moment where Shanzay asks her father to replace an old employee with Shaani. This incident sets the stage for further complications and intensifies the love triangle between the three characters.

Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, a production house that has previously worked with all three actors on different projects, It is directed by Syed Ramish Rizvi, the creator of Jhooti, and written by Jahanzeb Qamar, known for his work on Uraan. 

7th Sky Entertainment also shared a sneak peek of the drama on their official Instagram account.

The drama is set to premiere on May 8th on Geo Entertainment.

On the work front, Imran Abbas also shared details about his other upcoming projects. He revealed his participation in an upcoming drama titled Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, alongside Saba Qamar, set to be released by Green Entertainment. Additionally, he announced his involvement in an upcoming US-Indo Punjabi film, an intense musical love story that will be shot in London next month.

For Neelam Muneer, this drama marks her return to the screen after the Geo Entertainment drama "Pyar Deewangi Hai" in 2021. Nimra Khan, too, is making a comeback after a year-long break.

Here's everything you need to know about Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas' upcoming drama

