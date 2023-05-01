Here's everything you need to know about Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas' upcoming drama

Lollywood's loyal audience is always looking for a dreamy couple, and Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas are here to give major on-screen couple goals with their latest drama serial.

The actors' modus operandi has helped them establish as the finest stars with illustrious careers in the entertainment industry, and they have just begun.

Abbas and Muneer recently announced their upcoming offering, a drama serial, where the two multitalented actors will share the screen in pivotal roles. The latest Geo Television drama serial will put an end to Muneer's hiatus of months, and show the couple together for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, the Creature 3D star and the Dil Mom Ka Diya actress shared a poster with their fans.

The drama will be produced by 7th Sky Entertainment Productions. Abbas will essay the character of Shaani while Neelam Muneer will be seen as Shanzay.

Previously, Muneer was seen in Chakkar, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Kahin Deep Jaley, Bikhray Moti, Qayamat, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Shabbar Ka Tabbar and Dikhawa.

Abbas, on the other hand, worked in Koi Chand Rakh, Darr Khuda Say, Jo Tu Chahey,Thora Sa Haq, Amanat and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.