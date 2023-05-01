Here's everything you need to know about Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas' upcoming drama

Lollywood's loyal audience is always looking for a dreamy couple, and Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas are here to give major on-screen couple goals with their latest drama serial.
The actors' modus operandi has helped them establish as the finest stars with illustrious careers in the entertainment industry, and they have just begun.
Abbas and Muneer recently announced their upcoming offering, a drama serial, where the two multitalented actors will share the screen in pivotal roles. The latest Geo Television drama serial will put an end to Muneer's hiatus of months, and show the couple together for the first time.
Taking to Instagram, the Creature 3D star and the Dil Mom Ka Diya actress shared a poster with their fans.
The drama will be produced by 7th Sky Entertainment Productions. Abbas will essay the character of Shaani while Neelam Muneer will be seen as Shanzay.
View this post on Instagram
Previously, Muneer was seen in Chakkar, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Kahin Deep Jaley, Bikhray Moti, Qayamat, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Shabbar Ka Tabbar and Dikhawa.
Abbas, on the other hand, worked in Koi Chand Rakh, Darr Khuda Say, Jo Tu Chahey,Thora Sa Haq, Amanat and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Okara
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.