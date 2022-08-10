Bilal Abbas gears up for new acting project

Noor Fatima
09:58 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Bilal Abbas gears up for new acting project
Source: Bilal Abbas (Instagram)
Share

The Pakistani showbiz industry is a behemoth of talent and cinematic brilliance with actors hailing from diverse cultures and of all ages.

At a time when the television industry is overflowing with drama series addressing many taboos and contemporary issues, capturing the attention of the audience is pretty difficult, so to say, but Bilal Abbas is a name synonymous with dedication and acting talent. 

The O Rangreza actor recently updated his fans and followers about his latest venture under the banner of Six Sigma Plus, a production house with many blockbuster serials under its belt.

Abbas happens to be among Lollywood's contemporary talented actors. His wit and charm won many hearts, and the complexity of his character portrayal is one of its kind.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

    

Netizens went gaga over the news and hoped to be deliciously spoiled by the charming actor. Khan's versatility and subjective scripts allow him to soar higher than his contemporaries.

On the work front, Abbas is currently starring in Dobaara on Hum TV. The actor has bagged numerous awards and secured multiple nominations.

Bilal Abbas Khan spills the beans about his ... 08:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

Bilal Abbas Khan has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry and the ...

WATCH – Bilal Abbas reveals who was his first ... 01:12 PM | 11 Apr, 2021

LAHORE –Female fans fall weak at Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan but his heart was once ruled by his class ...

More From This Category
Lollywood’s much-awaited ‘The Legend of Maula ...
07:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir in action to keep rainwater out of ...
06:11 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Nora Fatehi's latest video sets internet on fire
10:09 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Khushhal Khan criticised for 'expressionless ...
07:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Ayesha Omar shares some sweet words for her late ...
07:49 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Ayeza Khan shares pictures of reunion with cousins
11:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lollywood’s much-awaited ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ finally has a release date!
07:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr