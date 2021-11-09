Bilal Abbas Khan spills the beans about his marriage plans
Web Desk
08:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Bilal Abbas Khan spills the beans about his marriage plans
Share

Bilal Abbas Khan has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry and the heartthrob continues to entertain the audience with his charismatic performances.

The Pyar Key Sadqay star is currently busy as he promotes his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein alongside the gorgeous Sajal Aly.

In their recent appearance in “Har Lamha Purjosh”, Khan got candid about his marriage plans.

Addressing the marriage rumours, the Cheekh actor maintained that, “Right now I have no such plans, there’s a lot of time in getting married. I haven’t even thought about getting married.”

However, Sajal was of the viewpoint that he should marry and explained, “Whenever I got time on the sets I have tried to persuade Bilal to get married. I mean if there’s someone he is interested in he should get married. And I think there is someone in his life”.

On the work front, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly are all set to grace the big screen with the film Khel Khel Mein.

The film sheds light on the 1971 war and the subsequent birth of Bangladesh following the split between East and West Pakistan. 

'Khel Khel Mein' - Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas's ... 04:15 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's Khel Khel Mein is gearing to steal hearts as it sheds light on the 1971 war and the ...

More From This Category
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra make first public ...
08:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
'Khel Khel Mein' - Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas's ...
04:15 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Humaima Malick hospitalised in Turkey due to ...
03:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Sadaf Kanwal's dance moves with mother-in-law go ...
02:20 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' - Katrina Kaif's new ...
01:17 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Saba Qamar’s new workout video breaks the ...
11:35 AM | 9 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra make first public appearance following porn case controversy
08:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr