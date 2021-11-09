'Khel Khel Mein' - Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas's upcoming film all set for theatrical release
Share
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's Khel Khel Mein is gearing to steal hearts as it sheds light on the 1971 war and the subsequent birth of Bangladesh following the split between East and West Pakistan.
Needless to say, the upcoming film will lift the curtain on the creative genius of youngsters that hold the potential to change the mindset of society.
Narrated from the perspective of college students, Sajal Aly's character and her friend's group wish to put on a theatrical performance on the fall of Dhaka at a competition being held in the same city.
Turning to Instagram, the Alif star gave a deep dive glimpse into the myths around the separation of East Pakistan.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The upcoming film will focus on the heartwarming tale where people come to terms with the split between East and West Pakistan.
The star-studded cast includes Marina Khan, Javed Sheikh, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai. The Nabeel Qureshi directorial will release under the banner of Filmwala Pictures.
Yumna Zaidi all praise for co-stars Bilal Abbas ... 10:48 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
The stereotypical notion that showbiz celebrities can never be civil to each other has been successfully shattered by ...
- TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan06:31 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- After Pakistan, China declines to attend India’s summit on ...06:26 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- Asif Ali bags ICC Player of the Month award for T20 World Cup blitz06:15 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- Three arrested for raping and filming boy in Lahore05:55 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- FOCP launches book chronicling cancer survivors’ success stories at ...05:51 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- Humaima Malick hospitalised in Turkey due to ruptured appendix03:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- Sadaf Kanwal's dance moves with mother-in-law go viral02:20 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' - Katrina Kaif's new sizzling song sets internet ...01:17 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021