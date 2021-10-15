Yumna Zaidi all praise for co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly

Web Desk
10:48 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Yumna Zaidi all praise for co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly
Share

The stereotypical notion that showbiz celebrities can never be civil to each other has been successfully shattered by the gorgeous and super talented Yumna Zaidi.

The Pyar ke Sadqay star had only good things to say about her co-stars Bilal Abbas and Sajal Aly in her latest Instagram live session.

Heaping praise on Sajal and Bilal's spectacular performances, the gorgeous Yumna Zaidi enthusiastically replied to her admirers. She congratulated the Cheekh actor on winning awards and was super happy for him as his hard work paid off.

Moreover, Yumna expressed her admiration for the Alif star who had brought sweets for her as Yumna bagged two awards at LSA 2021.

The Dil Na Umeed To Nahi actor is amongst the phenomenal actresses in Pakistan's drama industry. Blessed with a beautiful face and impeccable acting skills, the 32-year-old has given back-to-back hits over the previous years.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi is all set to return to the small screen with the upcoming television series Ishq e Laa alongside Sajal Aly and Azaan Sami Khan.

First teasers of Yumna Zaidi, Azaan Khan and ... 05:59 PM | 25 Sep, 2021

KARACHI – Hum TV has released the first two teasers of the upcoming television series - Ishq e Laa – ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar drops the first look from upcoming ...
04:47 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Mehwish Hayat expresses love for Jennifer Lopez 
04:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Alizeh Shah's gorgeous bridal shoot wins hearts
03:27 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Man creates Guinness World Record for balancing ...
03:50 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Turkish woman confirmed as the world's tallest ...
05:35 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan's son to stay in jail till Oct 20 ...
11:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi all praise for co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly
10:48 PM | 15 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr