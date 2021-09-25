First teasers of Yumna Zaidi, Azaan Khan and Sajaly Aly’s ‘Ishq e Laa’ are out now

KARACHI – Hum TV has released the first two teasers of the upcoming television series - Ishq e Laa – starring Sajal Aly Yumna Zaidi and Azaan Sami Khan.

The drama serial marks the acting debut of Azaan, who is the son of famous musician Adnan Sami and actress Zeba Bakhtiar.

Momina Duraid’s project also features Sohail Sameer, Uzma Hassan, Usman Pirzada and Simi Raheal.

The teasers present the look of the stars at their characters and story of the drama serial.

Azaan in his Instagram post said, "I can’t really explain what this feels like".

"Momina Duraid bhabi, thank you for your unwavering guidance and faith in me all these years whether it’s been in music or acting. You know I love you.

"Sajal Aly (thank you) for being a great friend and helping me so much throughout the process and guiding me from your wealth of talent and experience. Yumna Zaidi (thank you) for believing in me and pushing me wherever I fell (which was a lot)," the singer said.

He also thanked "every amazing team member" and professed himself lucky to have had the great opportunity.

Zaidi also took to Instagram to unveil the first look of the drama.

The teasers have triggered excitement among netizens who are waiting for the new drama serial.