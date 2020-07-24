Pakistani singer Asim Azhar just dropped a new song called Soneya and people are in love with it.

The song crossed over half a million views on YouTube, the same day of its release and Asim is overwhelmed with the audience's response.

Feels so good to be about what I am. My music. Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya ! ♥️ when I made this a year ago, for some reason I thought it would never release because every time we would try we’d face a new challenge. Today, its here. ♥️ #asimazhar #soneya — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 23, 2020

The musician took to Twitter to thanks his fans for all the love and support and said, “Feels so good to be about what I am. My music. Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya!”

He further added “when I made this a year ago, for some reason I thought it would never release because every time we would try we’d face a new challenge. Today, its here.”

The "heartbreak anthem", composed by Asim himself, has been directed by FIda Moin and explores the emotional aftermath of a breakup.

SONEYA IS OUT!!! ♥️♥️♥️😭 this ones from my heart to you you guys. hope you enjoy it ♥️https://t.co/wWtdhVYmUA — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 23, 2020

The song was released was released yesterday. Sharing the music video, Asim announced “SONEYA IS OUT!!! this ones from my heart to you you guys. hope you enjoy it.”

