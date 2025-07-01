Kp Govt To Use Drones For Delivering Rescue Gear After Swat River Tragedy

PESHAWAR – Following the tragic incident in Swat where 13 people lost their lives in the river, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to deploy drones to deliver life-saving equipment to stranded individuals.

According to reports, the government aims to use drones to transport life jackets, ropes, and other emergency supplies to people trapped in rivers. Demonstrations showcasing drone deliveries were presented to the KP Chief Secretary.

The decision comes five days after 18 people, including tourists, were swept away by floodwaters in the Swat River due to the unavailability of rescue equipment.

On the directions of the KP Chief Minister, successful drone drills were conducted to boost rescue efforts during floods and other emergencies. Drones will help ensure the quick delivery of essential rescue gear.

Additionally, the government has planned to upgrade rescue departments by providing modern equipment, including 2,000 life jackets and essential emergency kits to Rescue 1122.

Officials say the new equipment and drone technology are expected to enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of rescue operations across the province.