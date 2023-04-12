Youm-e-Ali being observed across Pakistan today amid tight security

LAHORE – The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A) is being observed with religious fervor amid tight security across Pakistan today on Wednesday.
Large processions will be taken out in connection with the martyrdom day of Islam's fourth caliph for which a tight security plan has been devised to avoid any untoward incident. Mourning processions will follow the planned routes and gather at the pre-decided venues in different parts of the country.
In Punjab's capital Lahore, additional security cameras have been installed and thousands of police officers and personnel would perform duties for the security of the main procession.
The key mourning procession in metropolis would start from Mubarak Haveli and will culminate at Imam Bargah Karbala Gamay Shah. Mourners would be allowed to join the procession after passing through three layers of security.
In Karachi, the main procession will start at Nishtar Park and will end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah while crossing Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Kharadar.
In wake of the security situation, all schools and colleges will remain closed across Sindh today in connection with the Youm-e-Ali.
In Rawalpindi, the largest procession will be taken out from Imam Bargah Mohanpura Waqar Zaidi which will end at Imambargah Colonel Maqbool. Around 2,700 police personnel will perform security duties on the day to ward off any untoward threats.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.15
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.95
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.