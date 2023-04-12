Search

Pakistan

Youm-e-Ali being observed across Pakistan today amid tight security

Web Desk 10:33 AM | 12 Apr, 2023
Youm-e-Ali being observed across Pakistan today amid tight security
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A) is being observed with religious fervor amid tight security across Pakistan today on Wednesday.

Large processions will be taken out in connection with the martyrdom day of Islam's fourth caliph for which a tight security plan has been devised to avoid any untoward incident. Mourning processions will follow the planned routes and gather at the pre-decided venues in different parts of the country.

In Punjab's capital Lahore, additional security cameras have been installed and thousands of police officers and personnel would perform duties for the security of the main procession.

The key mourning procession in metropolis would start from Mubarak Haveli and will culminate at Imam Bargah Karbala Gamay Shah. Mourners would be allowed to join the procession after passing through three layers of security.

In Karachi, the main procession will start at Nishtar Park and will end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah while crossing Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Kharadar.

In wake of the security situation, all schools and colleges will remain closed across Sindh today in connection with the Youm-e-Ali.

Sindh announces holiday for schools, colleges on Youm-e-Ali

In Rawalpindi, the largest procession will be taken out from Imam Bargah Mohanpura Waqar Zaidi which will end at Imambargah Colonel Maqbool. Around 2,700 police personnel will perform security duties on the day to ward off any untoward threats.

Latest

Khawaja Farooq Ahmad becomes Azad Kashmir’s acting PM after Tanveer ...

11:15 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 12th April 2023

09:04 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.15 293.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.95 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.21 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660

