Youm-e-Ali being observed across Pakistan today amid tight security

LAHORE – The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A) is being observed with religious fervor amid tight security across Pakistan today on Wednesday.

Large processions will be taken out in connection with the martyrdom day of Islam's fourth caliph for which a tight security plan has been devised to avoid any untoward incident. Mourning processions will follow the planned routes and gather at the pre-decided venues in different parts of the country.

In Punjab's capital Lahore, additional security cameras have been installed and thousands of police officers and personnel would perform duties for the security of the main procession.

The key mourning procession in metropolis would start from Mubarak Haveli and will culminate at Imam Bargah Karbala Gamay Shah. Mourners would be allowed to join the procession after passing through three layers of security.

In Karachi, the main procession will start at Nishtar Park and will end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah while crossing Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Kharadar.

In wake of the security situation, all schools and colleges will remain closed across Sindh today in connection with the Youm-e-Ali.

In Rawalpindi, the largest procession will be taken out from Imam Bargah Mohanpura Waqar Zaidi which will end at Imambargah Colonel Maqbool. Around 2,700 police personnel will perform security duties on the day to ward off any untoward threats.