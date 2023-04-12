Khawaja Farooq Ahmad becomes Azad Kashmir’s acting PM after Tanveer Ilyas’ disqualification

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir President has appointed Khawaja Farooq Ahmad as acting Prime Minister of the region in wake of the disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

A notification was issued by the President's House, confirming the appointment of Khawaja Farooq Ahmad as acting prime minister of Azad Kashmir till the appointment of a new premier.

The acting Prime Minister is a seasoned politician, who is known for outclassing his rival former AJK prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum in the election.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court removed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as prime minister of Azad Kashmir for contempt of court, dealing a severe blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Ilyas has become the first ever prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to be disqualified for contempt of court.

The high court's ruling was made after Ilyas was called before the Supreme Court and AJK high court for employing a "threatening tone" in one of his remarks.