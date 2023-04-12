Khawaja Farooq Ahmad becomes Azad Kashmir’s acting PM after Tanveer Ilyas’ disqualification

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir President has appointed Khawaja Farooq Ahmad as acting Prime Minister of the region in wake of the disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.
A notification was issued by the President's House, confirming the appointment of Khawaja Farooq Ahmad as acting prime minister of Azad Kashmir till the appointment of a new premier.
The acting Prime Minister is a seasoned politician, who is known for outclassing his rival former AJK prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum in the election.
The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court removed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as prime minister of Azad Kashmir for contempt of court, dealing a severe blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Ilyas has become the first ever prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to be disqualified for contempt of court.
The high court's ruling was made after Ilyas was called before the Supreme Court and AJK high court for employing a "threatening tone" in one of his remarks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.15
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.95
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
