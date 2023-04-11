AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified for contempt of court

MUZAFFARABAD – Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has become the first ever prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to be disqualified for contempt of court.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Tuesday removed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as prime minister of Azad Kashmir for contempt of court, dealing a severe blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The high court's ruling was made after Ilyas was called before the Supreme Court and AJK high court for employing a "threatening tone" in one of his remarks.

PM Ilyas was greeted by PTI members when he earlier appeared before the high court.

The case was heard by a full bench under the direction of Judge Sadaqat Hussain Raja. The prime minister-related videos were aired during the hearing.

"I regret wholeheartedly if any of my statements have wounded the judge," Ilyas said in a statement to the court.

Ilyas appeared before the court today after the AJK High Court's entire bench issued a contempt notice in response to his remarks during a public gathering.