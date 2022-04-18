PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas elected AJK’s 14th Prime Minister

MUZAFFARABAD – PTI AJK chapter leader Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been elected unopposed as the new prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The seat of AJK PM was vacant after Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigned from premiership on April 14 after PTI members filed a no-confidence motion against him.

President AJK, Barrister Sultan Mahmood has called a session of the Legislative Assembly today to conduct the election for the new Leader of the House. Ilyas was elected unopposed after the joint opposition boycotted the PM election.

PTI leader, in a social media post, wrote "I’m grateful to all those who voted for me today; particularly, my party chairman Imran Khan for reposing trust in me. Equally thankful to the people of my constituency for choosing me as their representative."

AJK PM-elect also mentioned it culminated in my election as prime minister of the state which, I consider, is only the beginning of my public service.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has 32, Pakistan People Party 12, Muslim League 7, JKPP, and Muslim Conference have one seat each. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has nominated Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for the PM's post.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister-elect Sardar Tanveer Ilyas is likely to take the oath of his office at 3 pm today.