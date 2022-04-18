Lawyers ‘torture’ sub-inspector to death at LHC
LAHORE – A sub-inspector was allegedly killed by lawyers at the premises of Lahore High Court on Monday.
Sub-Inspector Suleiman brought an accused to the court of Justice Waheed Khan during a hearing of a case. Lawyers present in the courtroom exchanged words with the policeman and tortured him after the hearing. As a result, the cop fell unconscious in the court and later breathed his last before Rescue 1122 reached the site.
DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan has directed SP Civil Lines to take action in this regard.
Lahore Police (Operations Wing) spokesperson said that sub-inspector Suleiman came from Narowal to present the accused before the court.
Police teams reached the crime scene and shifted the body to Suleiman’s residence.
