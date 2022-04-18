Asad Siddiqui celebrates birthday with family and friends

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas recently celebrated her husband and popular actor Asad Siddiqui's birthday and needless to say, the beautiful birthday pictures are storming the internet.

The Aye Musht E Khaak actor marked his special day with an overload of smiles, hugs, hundreds of birthday wishes, and an intimate birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Asad shared the carousal of snaps as his family and friends gathered to celebrate his special day. Celebrities like Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and Hassan Rizvi were also spotted.

"Thank you for celebrating me all the time. You make my life happier. Although I hate surprises but I love you ???? @zaranoorabbas.official", captioned the Balaa actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asad Siddiqui (@asadsidofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.

Moreover, Asad Siddiqui has been winning hearts with his performance in the Ramdan drama serial Paristan.