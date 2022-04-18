Asad Siddiqui celebrates birthday with family and friends
Web Desk
03:38 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Asad Siddiqui celebrates birthday with family and friends
Source: Asad Siddiqui (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas recently celebrated her husband and popular actor Asad Siddiqui's birthday and needless to say, the beautiful birthday pictures are storming the internet.

The Aye Musht E Khaak actor marked his special day with an overload of smiles, hugs, hundreds of birthday wishes, and an intimate birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Asad shared the carousal of snaps as his family and friends gathered to celebrate his special day. Celebrities like Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and Hassan Rizvi were also spotted.

"Thank you for celebrating me all the time. You make my life happier. Although I hate surprises but I love you ???? @zaranoorabbas.official", captioned the Balaa actor.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.

Moreover, Asad Siddiqui has been winning hearts with his performance in the Ramdan drama serial Paristan.

Zara Noor Abbas are Merub Ali win hearts with ... 05:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas and the rising star Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in Ktown as the duo have ...

More From This Category
Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities ...
07:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Hassan Ali celebrates wife Samiyah’s birthday ...
05:06 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Jemima Goldsmith reacts to planned protests ...
08:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims ...
07:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Inzamam-ul-Haq's daughter ties the knot in a ...
04:01 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Pakistani celebrities mourn the death of Bilquis ...
03:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asad Siddiqui celebrates birthday with family and friends
03:38 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr