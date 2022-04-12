Zara Noor Abbas are Merub Ali win hearts with latest video
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas and the rising star Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in Ktown as the duo have been flaunting their friendship bond on social media handles.
From jamming to 'Pasoori' to dropping compliments on each other social media posts, the Ehd e Wafa star and the Sinf e Aahan actress were recently spotted chilling together and watching Jeeto Pakistan.
The aforementioned video shows the beauties in casual attires as they lounge in and enjoy the popular game show Jeeto Pakistan.
On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum' while Meerub has won hearts with her performance in the drama serial Paristan.
