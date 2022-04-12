Pakistan Army's top brass takes note of propaganda campaign against armed forces

Top generals express full confidence in leadership's stance to uphold the constitution, rule of law
Web Desk
06:08 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Source: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army has taken note of the ongoing propaganda against the armed forces that started after the ouster of Imran Khan from the prime minister's office.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the 79th Formation Commanders' Conference was held at the headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the conference, which was attended by the Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

The military top brass took note of the propaganda campaign that was aimed at maligning the Pakistan Army and create a division between the institution and the society, the ISPR said.

The statement said that forces always stood by state institutions and always will, without any compromise. The meeting expressed full confidence in the leadership's well-considered stance to uphold the constitution and the rule of law at any cost.

The conference participants were briefed about the professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats.

General Bajwa expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of formations and response mechanisms to deal with the emerging challenges.

“The Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances,” the COAS was quoted as saying by the military’s media wing.

Furthermore, the forum paid rich tribute to sacrifices of officers and soldiers for the security of borders and safety of the masses.

Feroze Khan thanks everyone who protested Imran Khan's removal
07:44 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

