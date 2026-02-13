Seminar on Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood chaired by Mujeeb Shami highlights Rich Historic ties

LAHORE – A seminar celebrated the past and sheds light on future collaborations, with focus on ties between Pakistan and Turkiye. The seminar titled “Cultural and Social Aspects of Turkey–Pakistan Relations” was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore, highlighting the enduring and deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

The seminar brought together diplomats, scholars, intellectuals, and civil society members, all united in celebrating the historic friendship and emphasizing the need to further strengthen these bonds.

Organized by the “Dost” Pakistan–Turkey Friendship Forum in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute and Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore, the event attracted significant attention for its intellectual depth and cultural resonance.

The guest of honor, Mehmet Emin Şimşek, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Lahore, delivered a powerful address, shining a spotlight on the historical friendship, shared values, and the rapidly growing cultural cooperation between the two nations. He stressed that public engagement, educational partnerships, and cultural exchanges form the bedrock of robust bilateral relations.

Chief editor of Daily Pakistan and senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami chaired the seminar, and highlighted the emotional and respectful bond between the peoples of Pakistan and Turkey. He emphasized the vital role of media, intellectual dialogue, and cultural initiatives in reinforcing these enduring ties.

Adding a scholarly dimension, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Learning at Punjab University, explored historical brotherhood, cultural similarities, shared heritage, and the profound affection between the two nations. In a unique highlight, he also presented his poetry celebrating Pakistan–Turkey friendship, earning enthusiastic applause from attendees.

The seminar featured a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Professor Dr. Halil Töker (Turkey Cultural Center Pakistan), Professor Dr. Saadat Saeed, Dr. Farooq Adil, and Dr. Sadaf Naqvi, who presented in-depth papers on the cultural, social, and historical dimensions of bilateral relations. Discussions emphasized literary exchanges, educational cooperation, and the shared civilizational values that unite Pakistan and Turkey.