Over a dozen killed in Horrific Accident Near M9 Super Highway in Karachi

KARACHI – Karachi witnessed horrifying accident on Friday when a passenger bus collided with an oil tanker near Ansari Bridge on the M9 Super Highway, claiming at least 11 lives and leaving several others critically injured. Officials warned the death toll could rise as many victims remain in serious condition.

The injured and deceased were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where an emergency was immediately declared to handle the influx of patients. Hospital sources confirmed that the identities of the victims are still unknown.

Karachi Superhighway accident

TW سپرہائی وے پر ٹریفک حادثے میں جاں بحق افراد کی تعداد 7 ہوگئی#Sindh #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/IDPMaEIB0E — Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) February 13, 2026

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad expressed profound grief over the tragedy, urging hospital staff to provide the highest level of care. He directed doctors and paramedics to leave no stone unturned in treating the wounded and instructed city agencies to accelerate rescue and relief operations. “Protecting citizens’ lives and property is our top priority,” Murad said, offering prayers for the departed and extending support to grieving families.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Sindh Police dispatched senior officers to the scene to secure the area. Authorities placed all relevant departments on high alert due to oil spillage and potential safety hazards. Police and rescue teams were ordered to ensure rapid and safe access for ambulances, while traffic was diverted to prevent further congestion and allow smooth relief operations.

Investigations into the cause of this deadly crash are ongoing, as the city reels from one of its most tragic road accidents in recent memory.