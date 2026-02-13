Top Pakistani leaders send warm felicitations to Tarique Rahman after BNP Landslide

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and President Asif Ali Zardari lauded Bangladesh National Party (BNP) for its stunning victory in Dhaka, calling it historic moment for bilateral ties.

The victory comes after months of turmoil in Bangladesh after ouster of Sheikh Hasina in 2024 which started new chapter for the nation. PM Sharif extended his “warmest felicitations” to Tarique Rahman for leading BNP to a decisive parliamentary victory and applauded the Bangladeshi people for conducting a smooth election.

“I look forward to working closely with the new leadership to strengthen our historic brotherly relations and promote peace, stability, and development in South Asia and beyond,” Sharif said.

President Asif Ali Zardari stressed Pakistan’s commitment to democratic partnership and shared progress as he pledged all out support for joint ventures with Dhaka.

BNP captured two-thirds majority, securing at least 212 of the 299 parliamentary seats, while the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and allies won 70 seats. This marks the BNP’s return to power after 20 years, promising much-needed stability to a nation rocked by anti-Hasina protests that disrupted daily life and major industries, including Bangladesh’s world-renowned garment sector.

Despite the overwhelming victory, BNP called for prayers nationwide instead of celebrations, underscoring a message of humility and national unity.