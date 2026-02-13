Bangladesh 2026 Election Results: BNP Under Tarique Rahman nears Two-Thirds Majority

DHAKA – Bangladesh Nationalist Party is leading ahead, capturing seat after seat, inching closer to power. At the heart of this whirlwind is Tarique Rahman, the once-exiled son of Khaleda Zia, who returned to Asian nation from 17 years in London to reclaim his family’s political legacy.

The country of 175 million is witnessing one of the most dramatic political moments in its history as official and unofficial results indicate a sweeping comeback by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has already secured 100 seats, just 51 short of forming the next government.

As final results are still pending, the party has declared victory, celebrations have begun, and congratulatory messages are pouring in from home and abroad.

Bangladesh Elections Results

Political Group Current Seats Gap to Win (151) BNP 100 51 Jamaat 40 111 Others 5 146

Winner Constituency Votes Won Nearest Rival Votes Shafiqur Rahman Dhaka-15 85,131 63,517 Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem Dhaka-14 101,113 83,323 Mujibur Rahman Rajshahi-1 171,786 169,902 Shahjahan Chowdhury Chattogram-15 172,061 127,025 ATM Azharul Islam Rangpur-2 139,680 79,910 Syed Zainul Abedin Dhaka-4 77,367 74,447

With BNP spearheading, Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami emerging as the second-largest force with 40 seats. Local media reports suggest the BNP could ultimately capture nearly two-thirds of parliament, a landslide that would decisively reshape the country’s political future.

Meanwhile, Tarique Rahman, now widely seen as Bangladesh’s next prime minister. Just a year ago, during the controversial 2024 elections, Tarique Rahman was living in self-imposed exile in London, while his party boycotted the polls and thousands of BNP workers languished in jail.

After months of student- and youth-led protests that ultimately ended the years-long authoritarian rule of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Tarique Rahman has returned, taken full control of the BNP, and led it to what appears to be a historic electoral triumph.

As vote counting continues across Bangladesh, the election process has been overshadowed by serious allegations of fraud. National Citizen Party (NCP), representing the youth movement that helped topple Sheikh Hasina in 2024, accused authorities of manipulating results and demanded a recount.

At least two other parties have filed formal complaints with the Election Commission. BNP accused Jamaat-e-Islami of systematic rigging, while Jamaat leaders claim that results in constituencies where they are leading are being deliberately delayed.

At tense late-night presser, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman alleged that returning officers were withholding results despite completed vote counts. In response, BNP leader Mehdi Amin accused Jamaat of fraud but insisted that, despite all obstacles, “the party loved by the people” is heading toward a two-thirds majority government.

As the BNP’s dominance became clear, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari publicly congratulated Tarique Rahman on social media.

Tarique Rahman’s journey is marked by arrest, imprisonment, exile, and controversy. Detained in 2007 during the military-backed caretaker government, he spent 18 months in jail before leaving for London in 2008. He remained abroad for nearly 17 years, later confirmed to have received political asylum in the UK.

During this time, he led the BNP remotely, especially after Khaleda Zia was jailed in corruption cases in 2018. Despite court restrictions on his speeches, he reorganized the party through social media and virtual meetings, maintaining grassroots connections and internal unity.

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024, the political door finally reopened. Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka in December to a massive public, signaling the end of his long exile and the beginning of his most decisive political chapter.

Bangladesh now stands at a historic crossroads. With the Awami League banned from contesting, a fierce rivalry between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami has defined these elections.