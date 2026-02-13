Red Zone Sealed as PTI members blocked from Entering Parliament ahead of protest

RAIWALPINDI – Rawalpindi and Islamabad police have gone on high alert ahead of a planned protest by PTI parliamentarians. Joint special pickets have been set up, with hundreds of additional officers deployed across key points in the city to maintain order.

Authorities have deployed a massive police presence at the Parliament House gates, closing the main entrance entirely. Armored vehicles have been positioned outside the Parliament gate, while the Islamabad Red Zone has been completely sealed off. Police have also blocked Constitution Avenue from Radio Pakistan Chowk, where large numbers of personnel have assembled.

Law enforcement officials are strictly preventing any citizen or member of parliament from entering the Parliament House. Notably, MPs Iqbal Afridi and Aamir Liaquat Niazi were stopped at Radio Pakistan Chowk.

Speaking to the media, Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai assured that the sit-in would remain peaceful. He demanded that the founder of PTI be allowed to meet with his personal physician and family.

Achakzai said he had been informed that the founder’s health is stable. He emphasized that Pakistan has capable doctors who can provide proper treatment, urging authorities to resolve the matter swiftly and without unnecessary complications.