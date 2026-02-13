Imran Khan to Be Transferred to Islamabad Jail Soon, Confirms Interior Minister

KARACHI – Former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan will be transferred to Islamabad’s jail once its construction is completed, expected within the next two months.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the development in media talk, as he mentioned new facility which will be fully equipped with medical services to cater to all inmates. “Since Imran Khan was sentenced by an Islamabad court, he will be shifted to the Islamabad jail as soon as it is ready,” he said.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns from PTI leaders over Khan’s health, with allegations that the former superintendent of Adiala Jail, Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, showed negligence in his care.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, assured that Imran Khan will have access to any doctor of his choice for an eye check-up. He also stressed that claims of four months of negligence are baseless and urged political parties to refrain from politicizing Khan’s health.

The development has intensified scrutiny over the government’s handling of high-profile political prisoners, as the nation watches closely how the PTI founder will be accommodated in the upcoming Islamabad facility.

Imran Khan Left with 15pc Eye sight

Imran Khan now has only 15% vision in his right eye due to a blood clot, his lawyers told the Supreme Court, blaming delayed medical care in prison. Khan began experiencing blurred vision months ago, but authorities only provided eye drops.

The court has allowed him to consult his personal doctors in Adiala Jail and speak with his sons by phone. His cell reportedly has basic furniture, a non-working TV, and limited amenities, with summer heat and insects causing discomfort.

Khan faces over 100 charges he claims are politically motivated. His arrest in August 2023 sparked mass protests and clashes with authorities.