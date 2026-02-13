Mughal-Era remains bulldozed days after WWI memorial demolition in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, witnessed demolition of 16th-century Mughal-era structure in Rehara village, days after nearby World War I memorial was razed for a private housing project.

The Mughal ruin, which were believed to date back to the reign of third Mughal emperor, survived centuries but was reduced to rubble despite repeated warnings from heritage authorities, raising serious concerns about unchecked urban development, official silence, and the growing cost of progress to Pakistan’s historical legacy.

The destroyed Mughal-era building, dating back to 16th century, stood barely 200 metres from World War I obelisk at an archaeological site in Rehara village. Both historic landmarks have now vanished under bulldozers to make way for a private housing scheme.

According to Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), the Mughal structure was possibly built during the reign of Akbar and was believed to be the oldest surviving historical ruin in the region. The site included a prominent above-ground arch and a main chamber measuring approximately 8 by 4.5 metres, with massive 1.5-metre-thick walls constructed from limestone and sandstone, features that demanded careful archaeological excavation, not reckless demolition.

The demolition of the Mughal-era remains came only days after developers tore down the nearby World War I memorial, intensifying criticism over unchecked urban development in the capital.

CDA spokesperson initially asked for time to prepare a response but later stopped responding altogether, offering no explanation for the destruction.

Department of Archaeology officials also refused to speak publicly. However, a senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told a publication thar a detailed report on the demolition of both monuments had recently been sent to PM office.

Officials later took dramatic U-turn on the World War I memorial, saying the monument was not protected under the Antiquities Act of 1975 and therefore did not legally require a no-objection certificate (NOC) for demolition, contradicting its earlier position that it had not permitted the monument’s removal.

The department clarified that although the memorial was located within Islamabad Capital Territory and carried undeniable cultural and historical value, it could not be formally declared a protected site due to financial constraints and unmet legal requirements.