Islamabad’s World War-I memorial demolished amid CDA-DHA joint venture construction

ISLAMABAD – A historic memorial honoring soldiers who served in World War-I has been demolished during construction of joint residential project ‘Margalla Enclave’ by Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The memorial, which stood since 1914 in Rehara village on Kuri Road, was built to mark brave men of region who fought in First World War. Built atop 30-foot mound, the structure had long been source of pride for locals and a tangible link to Pakistan’s pre-independence history.

CDA had been repeatedly urged to take measures for memorial’s preservation, especially since Mughal-era mosque also stands nearby. Despite this, construction for luxury housing project continued. Locals reported that heavy machinery had leveled the surrounding ground, causing the memorial to tilt dangerously before it was ultimately destroyed.

اسلام آباد میں نئے رہائشی منصوبے مارگلہ انکلیو کی تعمیر کے دوران پہلی عالمی جنگ کے فوجیوں کی یادگار مسمار،

یقینی طور ایک قومی ورثہ و تاریخ کی تباہی جسے باوجود نشاندہی کے محفوظ نہ بنایا جاسکا،BBCرپورٹ

Six months ago, the capital development authority and the private housing scheme formally applied to the Department of Archaeology for permission to relocate the memorial 100 meters away to a newly constructed roundabout. The department rejected the proposal, stressing that moving the memorial would destroy its historical significance and negate its original purpose of honoring the soldiers of villages like Rehara.

The report said CDA failed to provide all the basic documentation requested by the department to classify the memorial as a protected historical site. Officials from the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture visited the site and the nearby Mughal-era mosque on Tuesday, only to discover that the memorial had already been reduced to rubble.

Local residents anger, stating that the memorial had been an iconic part of their community and a lasting tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers in 1914. Retired military officials also lamented the move and even penned letters to both relevant authorities and the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture to ensure these memorials were preserved. The ministry had assured that all possible steps would be taken to protect these monuments, but those assurances failed to prevent this shocking demolition.

While CDA claims it did not order the demolition and says it is coordinating with DHA to “secure” the site, locals and heritage experts are furious, saying that the act has irreversibly damaged a piece of history.