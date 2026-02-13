Strengthening Ties: Seminar Explores Cultural and Social Dimensions of Türkiye–Pakistan Relations

LAHORE – A thought-provoking seminar titled “Cultural and Social Dimensions of Türkiye–Pakistan Relations” was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore, where diplomats, scholars, and members of civil society gathered to celebrate the enduring friendship between Türkiye and Pakistan.

The event, organised by the “Dost” Pakistan–Türkiye Friendship Forum in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore, aimed to highlight the shared values and expanding cultural ties between the two nations.

Mehmet Eymen Şimşek, the Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Lahore, was the chief guest of the seminar. In his address, he emphasised the deep-rooted history of the bilateral relationship and stressed the importance of people-to-people connections, academic collaboration, and cultural exchange in sustaining and furthering the ties between Türkiye and Pakistan.

Chairing the session, renowned journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami noted the emotional connection and mutual respect that bind the people of the two countries. He highlighted the crucial role of media, intellectual dialogue, and cultural initiatives in strengthening these relationships.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Kamran, Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Learning at the University of the Punjab, spoke about the historical bond and shared cultural heritage of the two nations. In a poignant moment, he presented a poem dedicated to Pakistan–Türkiye friendship, which was warmly received by the audience.

Scholarly papers were presented by prominent experts, including Prof. Dr Halil Toker, Prof. Dr Saadat Saeed, Dr Farooq Adil, and Dr Sadaf Naqvi. Their presentations explored various aspects of bilateral relations, such as literary exchanges, educational collaboration, and shared civilizational values that continue to bring the two nations closer together.

The seminar concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment to further academic cooperation, cultural diplomacy, and intellectual engagement, setting the stage for deeper ties between Türkiye and Pakistan in the years ahead.