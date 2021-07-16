Sonya Hussyn celebrates birthday in style with close friends and family
Share
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on another level altogether.
Celebrating her birthday zealously, the gorgeous Sonya Hussyn had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic diva has proved to be a torchbearer for future actresses with her impeccable skills.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star gave a sneak peek into her birthday bash as she was showered with love and best wishes by her friends and fans.
"Birthday filled with dher sara love", the Saraab star wrote.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Sonya Hussyn was under fine for scrutinising Mahira Khan’s choice for starring in the Bollywood film Raees.
Hussayn’s remarks did not sit well with filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy who slammed Sonya for her comments.
Sonya Hussyn claps back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy 04:30 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
Sonya Hussain has finally responded to the backlash that has been directed at her over scrutinising Mahira Khan’s ...
- A Hybrid Dilemma: China's Intimate Security Problems04:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- PAKvENG – Pakistan take on England in first T20 today03:40 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat’s new dance video with brother breaks the internet02:08 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021