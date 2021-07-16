Sonya Hussyn celebrates birthday in style with close friends and family
02:35 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Sonya Hussyn celebrates birthday in style with close friends and family
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on another level altogether.

Celebrating her birthday zealously, the gorgeous Sonya Hussyn had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic diva has proved to be a torchbearer for future actresses with her impeccable skills.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star gave a sneak peek into her birthday bash as she was showered with love and best wishes by her friends and fans.

"Birthday filled with dher sara love", the Saraab star wrote.

Earlier, Sonya Hussyn was under fine for scrutinising Mahira Khan’s choice for starring in the Bollywood film Raees.

Hussayn’s remarks did not sit well with filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy who slammed Sonya for her comments.

