02:55 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Indian actor Surekha Sikri dies at 75
Veteran Indian actor Surekha Sikri passed away at age 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai.

The three-time National Award-winning actress breathed her last at 8:30 AM on July 16, 2021, according to Indian media.

Earlier, she was admitted to a hospital due to atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease and a cerebrovascular accident. The news of her demise has left everyone in Bollywood in a state of utter shock and sadness.

A statement from her spokesperson reads, "Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram."

Known for her performances in the drama serial Balika Vadhu and the movie Badhaai Ho, celebrities, public figures and fans expressed condolences.

Karisma Kapoor penned an emotional note remembering Surekha Sikri. “It was a wonderful journey to have you play my mother in Zubeidaa. So honoured to have gotten a chance to work with such a talented actor. Rest in peace Surekha Ji (sic),” she wrote.

An impressive resume for the late actor, she received her third National Film Award at the 66th National Films Awards Ceremony in a wheelchair.

Surekha Sikri delivered her last performance in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories that premiered on Netflix.

