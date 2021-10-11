Mansha Pasha slams moral police over judging female stars' outfits

Celebrities are prone to criticism for their lifestyle choices, especially female stars whose wardrobe choices are always under public scrutiny.

With LSA 2021 trending on the internet, actresses are being trolled left, right and centre over their style statements and fashion choices.

While most stars turn a deaf ear towards demeaning remarks, Mansha Pasha has stepped forward and voiced her concerns over the excessive bashing.

Calling out the moral brigade for slut-shaming actors, the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actor took to Twitter to share how she feels about the trolls targeting the female stars and their wardrobe choices.

“Every award show ends with a slew of sermonizing comments under the photos of all female celebrities making character judgments about how good or bad she is based on her outfit,” the Laal Kabootar star tweeted.

“If you think verbal abuse (well-intended or justified in your minds perhaps) makes you a good person, please check again,” she concluded.