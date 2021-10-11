Mansha Pasha slams moral police over judging female stars' outfits
Web Desk
05:21 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Mansha Pasha slams moral police over judging female stars' outfits
Share

Celebrities are prone to criticism for their lifestyle choices, especially female stars whose wardrobe choices are always under public scrutiny.

With LSA 2021 trending on the internet, actresses are being trolled left, right and centre over their style statements and fashion choices.

While most stars turn a deaf ear towards demeaning remarks, Mansha Pasha has stepped forward and voiced her concerns over the excessive bashing.

Calling out the moral brigade for slut-shaming actors, the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actor took to Twitter to share how she feels about the trolls targeting the female stars and their wardrobe choices.

“Every award show ends with a slew of sermonizing comments under the photos of all female celebrities making character judgments about how good or bad she is based on her outfit,” the Laal Kabootar star tweeted.

“If you think verbal abuse (well-intended or justified in your minds perhaps) makes you a good person, please check again,” she concluded.

Mansha Pasha advises Neelum Muneer to work with ... 05:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2021

Pakistani stars Mansha Pasha and Noor Hassan were recently invited to the popular talk show Time Out With Ahsan Khan ...

More From This Category
Celebrities mourn the death of nuclear scientist ...
06:55 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari blessed with baby boy
05:53 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Hania Aamir shares the poster of her upcoming film
06:10 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Here’s the complete list of Lux Style Award ...
05:10 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
LSA 2021: Mahira Khan and Shehryar Munawar set ...
04:32 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Resham receives flak for wearing bold dress at ...
04:00 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities mourn the death of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
06:55 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr