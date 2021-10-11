Pakistan condemns arrest of 1400 Kashmiris by Indian forces in latest IOJK crackdown

05:36 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Pakistan condemns arrest of 1400 Kashmiris by Indian forces in latest IOJK crackdown
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the arrest of over 1400 Kashmiris on false charges in one of the biggest ever crackdowns in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Office in a statement said that these arbitrary arrests and detentions by Indian Occupation Forces are prime example of India’s state-terrorism and trampling of fundamental human rights in IIOJK.

The recent surge in extra-judicial killings, staged cordon-and-search operations and arbitrary arrests in IIOJK are a source of serious alarm for the international community.

Last month, Pakistan unveiled a comprehensive dossier comprising irrefutable evidences of gross and systematic human rights violations, war crimes and false flag operations in IIOJK being carried out by Indian Occupation forces with impunity.

India must recognize that no amount of brutalization of Kashmiris can suppress their voice and the legitimate movement to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination. Nor will India’s illegal and unlawful actions be able to mislead the world into accepting India’s false narrative against the Kashmiris.

Pakistan slams India at UNGA, says Kashmir is not ... 08:13 PM | 25 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has firmly rejected a claim made by India at the UN General Assembly that Jammu and Kashmir ...

More From This Category
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari blessed with baby boy
05:53 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
PM Imran slams India's domination in world cricket
03:38 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Punjab govt challenges LHC’s decision to ...
02:48 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: New audio tape exposes ...
02:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
US needs to engage with Taliban or face chaos in ...
01:54 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
PML-N stalwart Pervaiz Malik passes away at 73
11:45 AM | 11 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari blessed with baby boy
05:53 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr