Pakistan slams India at UNGA, says Kashmir is not ‘internal matter’
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has firmly rejected a claim made by India at the UN General Assembly that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part and internal matter.
Reacting to the Indian claim, Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem said Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. “Jammu and Kashmir neither is a so-called “integral” part of India, nor is it India’s internal matter,” she said.
She said India remains in occupation of an internationally recognized disputed territory whose final disposition needs to be decided in accordance with the democratic principle of a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices, as provided for under numerous resolutions of the Security Council.
In a hard-hitting statement made in exercise of her right of reply, Saima Saleem said India’s use of the canard of terrorism, regurgitating stale arguments are typical of all occupiers.
She said, “We call upon the international community to take cognizance of the compelling evidence and hold India accountable for the heinous crimes”.
‘The only way forward’ – PM Imran calls for ... 09:57 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
NEW YORK – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday called for efforts to stabilize the new Afghan setup as it is the ...
- Pakistan slams India at UNGA, says Kashmir is not ‘internal ...08:13 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
-
- LIVE: Northern bat first against Sindh in 6th national T20 match07:17 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistan allows tax-free import of fruits from Afghanistan06:34 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
-
- First teasers of Yumna Zaidi, Azaan Khan and Sajaly Aly’s ‘Ishq e ...05:59 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
- Fatima Sohail spotted enjoying vacations in northern areas04:45 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021