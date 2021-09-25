Sindh court tells employees of power supply company to clean mosque for two years

KANDHKOT – A civil court on Saturday told Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) employees to offer prayers five times a day and clean their office mosque for two years.

Civil Judge Munawar Ali Pirzada issued the orders while hearing a petition filed by a man whose three buffaloes died from electrocution.

The petitioner said that his animals' lives were lost after a high voltage wire broke and fell on the ground.

The court also ordered the convicts, including SDO Khalid Bajkani and line superintendents Tariq Malik and Farooq Noorani, to plant 40 trees and memorise 10 Ahadith a month, the local media reported.

The judge further ordered them to submit a monthly compliance report.