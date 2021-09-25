Hike in gas price proposed ahead of winter season

10:56 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
Hike in gas price proposed ahead of winter season
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Petroleum Division on Saturday proposed a 35% surge in gas prices for domestic consumers ahead of the winter season.

The prices, as per reports, would be increased for four months (November to February). The increase in gas prices has been proposed for consumers coming under the last four slabs while the prices will remain unchanged for the first two slabs.

Consumers, who use more than 200 to 400 MMBTU gas within the price range of Rs553 to Rs1,460 per month, fall under the last four slabs, Geo News reported.

A final decision about the price hike will be made by the federal cabinet.

Pakistan allows tax-free import of fruits from ... 06:34 PM | 25 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has lifted sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from ...

More From This Category
Pakistan allows tax-free import of fruits from ...
06:34 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
HBL extends its ATM network free of cost to Finja ...
04:21 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
HBL is proud to be associated with the Pakistan ...
05:31 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
Helping sellers maximize their earnings in the ...
07:55 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
ADB projects Pakistan’s economic growth at 4% ...
07:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
EU maintains Pakistan's GSP Plus status
06:44 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow
07:02 PM | 25 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr