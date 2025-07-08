BitChat: New WhatsApp like app Lets You send message without Internet, SIM Card

LONDON – A new social application is said to change messaging game as Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey rolled out a revolutionary app that works without the internet, SIM cards, or even phone numbers.

The new app called BitChat is getting all the attention for being key challenger to WhatsApp and a lifeline for users in censorship zones, protests, or network blackouts.

Instead of relying on traditional mobile networks or Wi-Fi, BitChat uses your phone’s Bluetooth to send messages. And it doesn’t stop there, the app taps into a mesh network, bouncing messages from one nearby phone to another to extend its range to over 300 meters, creating an invisible web of communication even in remote or restricted areas.

This app is said to have zero-dependence on centralized infrastructure while being end-to-end encrypted, requiring no email, phone number, or account to operate. That means no data collection, no tracking, and complete anonymity.

Making announcement online, the founder stressed BitChat’s ability to keep people connected without surveillance or digital footprints, calling it a tool for “private, free communication in a controlled world.”

As of now, beta version of BitChat is available for download on the Apple App Store, with an Android release expected soon.

With rising concerns over privacy, surveillance, and internet shutdowns worldwide, BitChat might be the most disruptive messaging app of the decade.