WhatsApp Subscriptions, Ads go Live as Creators can now earn money online

ISLAMABAD – Most used instant messaging app WhatsApp just got commercial as the Meta-owned platform unleashed new revenue tools, allowing creators to earn money.

The company officially started displaying ads on WhatsApp, marking historic shift in the platform’s business model. Ads will appear in the Status section under the Updates tab, similar to Insta Stories, but users in EU will not see these ads until at least 2026, due to stringent privacy regulations.

As users are looking for answers, the company said Ads have been carefully designed to avoid disrupting personal communications. These Ads will not appear in private or group chats, calls, or message threads. Instead, all promotional content will be limited to the Updates section.

Meta said the decision is part of a wider monetization strategy that includes paid channel subscriptions and promoted content. Creators will be able to lock specific content behind paywalls, while brands can boost visibility through the new Explore feature.

In a post, the company with over 3 billion users said Updates tab is the right place for these new features, assuring users that end-to-end encryption remains untouched and no private message content will be used for targeting.

Despite global rollout, Meta confirmed that it delayed the introduction of WhatsApp ads in EU until next year amid compliance reviews tied to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

WhatsApp ads will be tailored using non-sensitive data like user’s city, language preferences, and interaction with public WhatsApp Channels. If a user has linked their WhatsApp account with the Meta Accounts Center, ad preferences from Facebook and Instagram may also apply.

The company further cleared air that message content, group activity, and phone numbers will not be used in any ad personalization.

This development shows turning point for WhatsApp, long praised for its clean, ad-free user experience. While Meta maintains that core privacy principles remain intact, some users and privacy advocates are wary of the platform’s increasing commercialization.