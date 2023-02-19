Google bans over dozen apps using Nadra's identity to spy on Pakistani users

ISLAMABAD – Google bans at least 14 applications that were involved in stealing users' data in the guise of providing the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) data.

The recent data comes as Nadra, a Pakistani agency regulating government databases, has approached senior officials of Google to take action in wake of citizens’ privacy being compromised by these deceiving apps.

Pakistani officials called the issue urgent as it involved the personal data of its nationals which is being illegally sold by various applications hosted on the Google Play Store.

Nadra maintained that these apps were misleadingly using its identity to deceive users, impersonating as authorised platforms.

A report in Dawn claimed that Nadra wrote a letter to Google’s president for the Asia Pacific, regional head, and vice president for customer solutions to look into the matter.