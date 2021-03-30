Twitter explodes with memes after reports of Instagram down

LAHORE - Users of Facebook-owned Instagram are reportedly facing outage, nearly 11 days after it remained disrupted for more than 40 minutes.

According to Down Detector, an outage monitoring site, said that it had received complaints at 7:39pm that the social media app is not working properly.

As the news surfaced, people took to social media to share hilarious memes.

Me running to Twitter to search if Instagram is down or if it’s my wifi #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/D0XcT181J2 — Iqra Amir (@IqraAmi40579584) March 30, 2021