Twitter explodes with memes after reports of Instagram down
Share
LAHORE - Users of Facebook-owned Instagram are reportedly facing outage, nearly 11 days after it remained disrupted for more than 40 minutes.
According to Down Detector, an outage monitoring site, said that it had received complaints at 7:39pm that the social media app is not working properly.
As the news surfaced, people took to social media to share hilarious memes.
Me running to Twitter to search if Instagram is down or if it’s my wifi #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/D0XcT181J2— Iqra Amir (@IqraAmi40579584) March 30, 2021
After Realising— Gangadhar (@Gangadh03895381) March 30, 2021
I'm Not The ONLY One 😅😅😅#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/DH516LCK5H
#instagramdown— Shyymemer (@shyymemer) March 30, 2021
Me waiting for Instagram to start again... pic.twitter.com/e27vbsgAhE
I updated Instagram twice thinking it's not working 🤦🤦🤦#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/R8KndlKGfW— Noo~~rain (@uff_yeh_noor) March 30, 2021
Marvel fan sets new Guinness world record 07:31 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
FLORIDA – Agustin Alanis has set a new world record by watching the Avengers Endgame movie 191 times in 94 ...
- Twitter explodes with memes after reports of Instagram down09:02 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran approves ‘historic’ development package for ...08:49 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
-
- Pakistan, India to face off in T20 cricket series next month07:49 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- India suspends export of coronavirus vaccine07:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Sheheryar Munawar and Humaima Malick all set to star in Sakina Samo's ...06:01 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Hania Aamir shares adorable pictures, wishing Shab-e-Barat to fans06:44 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood's dreamy dance video leaves the audience awestruck – ...03:07 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
-
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021