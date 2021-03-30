Chinese, Canadian and EU envoys call on Pakistan Army chief

RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi, reported ISPR on Tuesday.

According to military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in the meeting.

Visiting dignitary hailed Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

COAS thanked the dignitary for China's contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the China.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.

Separately, Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of European Union (EU), Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner, and Lis Rosenholm, Ambassador of Denmark called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) and Canada came under discussion. COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries & Canada and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability, especially the Afghan Peace Process. All sides pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels.