Hammad Azhar assumes charge of Pakistan's Finance Minister
ISLAMABAD – Hammad Azhar has assumed the charge of Finance and Revenue Minister after being accorded a warm welcome to the finance ministry in the federal capital on Tuesday.
Earlier, the federal minister for Industries and Production was given additional portfolio of Finance.
I am honoured to be entrusted with the additional charge of Finance by the Prime Minister.— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 29, 2021
Pakistan's economy has made significant gains towards stabilisation since 2018. We shall continue to consolidate these gains and strengthen the growth momentum. 1/2
On the advice of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi removed Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Federal Minister.
Dr Hafeez Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19 01:09 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Former finance minister and famous Pakistani economist Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive ...
Meanwhile, Tabish Gauhar has also been re-designated on honorary basis as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, with immediate effect.
Prime Minister has also de-notified the appointment of Nadeem Babar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum.
Notifications in this regard was issued by the Cabinet division today.
