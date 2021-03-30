Hammad Azhar assumes charge of Pakistan's Finance Minister
Web Desk
05:48 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Hammad Azhar has assumed the charge of Finance and Revenue Minister after being accorded a warm welcome to the finance ministry in the federal capital on Tuesday.

Earlier, the federal minister for Industries and Production was given additional portfolio of Finance.

On the advice of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi removed Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Federal Minister.

Meanwhile, Tabish Gauhar has also been re-designated on honorary basis as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, with immediate effect.

Prime Minister has also de-notified the appointment of Nadeem Babar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum.

Notifications in this regard was issued by the Cabinet division today.

