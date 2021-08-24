IMF all praise for Pakistan for safely evacuating its staff from Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva commended Pakistan’s exceptional assistance in evacuating its staff from the Afghan capital.

In a letter to the PM Imran Khan, Georgieva said “Pakistan’s efforts were absolutely critical to the safe and swift evacuation of IMF staff and their families from Afghanistan, my heartfelt thanks to Imran Khan for Pakistan’s exceptional assistance in very difficult circumstances!”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been issuing visas and safely evacuating diplomatic staff and foreign journalists from the war-raged country on an emergency basis after the insurgents captured Kabul.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister while speaking with an international publication mentioned said Pakistan is currently engaged in evacuation missions in Kabul which is an immediate challenge for the international community.

On Monday, Qureshi revealed that “Pakistan has facilitated the evacuation of around 3,234 foreign nationals, including employees of international organizations since the start of the country's evacuation efforts that began on August 16”.

Speaking in a presser in the country’s federal capital, he assured the international community that Pakistan will continue to be supportive as our purpose is to ensure the safety and security of everyone.

He further added that Pakistan has also established a facilitation center at the Islamabad International Airport. This facilitation has the representation of all relevant stakeholders and they are monitoring arrivals and departures.