NCOC announces new restrictions for unvaccinated people

ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operations Centre on Tuesday announced new restrictions for unvaccinated people in wake of the rising number of Covid cases in the country.

NCOC Chief Asad Umar and Special Advisor on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, while speaking in a presser, said those who have not been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15.

Unvaccinated school teachers and staff will not be allowed to enter the premises. Furthermore, no one will be able to arrive or depart the country without getting fully vaccinated. The PTI Minister also added that students must get at least one dose of the vaccine by September 15, otherwise they will not be able to attend classes.

Shopping malls, hotels, and guest houses will also bar anti-vaxxers while people not getting vaccinated will not be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies.

Passengers, who planned to travel on motorways along with major highways, should get both doses before October 15 to avoid any inconvenience.

The restrictions were announced as Pakistan's covid crisis may spiral out of control as the country crossed the grim milestone of 90,000 active cases on Tuesday (today).

The current active cases are highest since April 29 when 91,547 people were recorded as having been infected with the viral infection.