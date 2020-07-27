No death from coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE – No death due to COVID-19 was reported on Monday morning in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 92,073 after registration of 172 new cases while total number of deaths remained 2116.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed that 57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Sheikhupura,10 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock, 12 in Gujranwala,6 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 1 in Gujrat,1 in Hafizabad, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 10 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 6 in Faisalabad, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 6 in Rahimyar Khan,13 in Sargodha, 1 in Khoshab, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 9 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Lodharan, 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur and 6 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpatan districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 699,636 tests for COVID-19 so far while 81,263 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department requested the citizens.