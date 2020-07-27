Pakistan launches investigation against sugar mills
Web Desk
02:58 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Pakistan launches investigation against sugar mills
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government on Monday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch an investigation against sugar mills in the wake of the Sugar Inquiry Commission report.

A report on the investigation should be submitted within 90 days, according to the government directives.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar, has written to the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Competition Commission of Pakistan and three provinces in this regard on the directions of the prime minister.

Moreover, the National Accountability Bureau has been ordered to conduct an audit of all sugar mills in the country.

Complete Sugar Inquiry Report 2020 11:31 PM | 21 May, 2020

ISLAMABAD - PTI government on Thursday declared the findings of the inquiry report on the sugar crisis public.PM Imran ...

Last month, the Sugar Inquiry Commission report revealed how the prices of sugar are fixed, how exports of the commodity are faked to avail rebates on sales taxes, and how billions of rupees are overcharged by sugar mills owners in the South Asian country.

More From This Category
Five CTD personnel, two civilians martyred as ...
10:28 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss overall ...
09:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior ...
09:16 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at ...
08:27 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Three electrocuted to death after heavy rains in ...
11:43 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti among 300 booked over ...
09:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19
06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr