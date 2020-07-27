Pakistan launches investigation against sugar mills

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government on Monday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch an investigation against sugar mills in the wake of the Sugar Inquiry Commission report.

A report on the investigation should be submitted within 90 days, according to the government directives.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar, has written to the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Competition Commission of Pakistan and three provinces in this regard on the directions of the prime minister.

Moreover, the National Accountability Bureau has been ordered to conduct an audit of all sugar mills in the country.

Last month, the Sugar Inquiry Commission report revealed how the prices of sugar are fixed, how exports of the commodity are faked to avail rebates on sales taxes, and how billions of rupees are overcharged by sugar mills owners in the South Asian country.