Pakistan passes bills to increase number of SC judges and extend service chiefs’ terms to 5 years

ISLAMABAD – After the National Assembly, the Senate also approved bills to increase the number of Supreme Court judges to 34 and to extend the service terms of the service chiefs by a majority vote.

According to media reports, the Senate session was chaired by Presiding Officer Irfan Haq following the National Assembly meeting.

The session was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Senator Talal Chaudhry, and Professor Sajid Mir.

In the session, Senator and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the bill to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court, which was counted and approved by a majority vote.

Azam Nazeer Tarar then introduced the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act and the amendment bill for the Islamabad High Court, both of which were passed by the assembly.

During the bill’s approval, the opposition raised loud slogans and surrounded the dais, prompting the sergeant-at-arms to be called into the assembly due to the tense situation. Senators from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) also joined the protest alongside the opposition.

Later, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif presented the bill to amend the Pakistan Army Act, which received votes in favor during the ballot, and the presiding officer announced its approval.

Following this, the Defence Minister introduced the Pakistan Air Force Act 1953 Amendment Bill 2024, which was also passed by the assembly.

Khawaja Asif then presented the bill to amend the Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961, which was likewise approved by the assembly.

National Assembly session

After a delay of over two hours, the National Assembly session commenced under the chairmanship of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented a motion to suspend the question hour, which was approved.

The opposition strongly opposed this motion, chanting “no, no” in the assembly.

During the session, the Law Minister introduced the Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance and presented a bill to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court, stating that the count is being raised to 34.

He mentioned that additional judges were needed for the constitutional court to reduce the backlog of pending cases.

Legislative proceedings began on the bill to increase the number of Supreme Court judges to 34, although the opposition continued to disrupt the assembly.

At this time, the National Assembly approved the bill to raise the number of Supreme Court judges to 34, meaning there will now be 33 judges in addition to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Azam Nazeer Tarar also presented the Islamabad High Court Act Amendment Bill 2024, stating that the aim of the bill is to increase the number of judges in the Islamabad High Court from 9 to 12, and the National Assembly passed the Islamabad High Court Act 2024.

The Law Minister presented the Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance and the Islamabad High Court Act 2024 Amendment Bill in the assembly.

Later, a bill to amend the Pakistan Army Act 1952 was introduced in the National Assembly for approval, along with bills to amend the Air Force Act and the Pakistan Navy Act.

All three bills were presented by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and were approved by a majority vote. Following the bills’ approval, the National Assembly session was adjourned until tomorrow.