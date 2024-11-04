Veena Malik reveals over 70,000 marriage proposals received from around the world

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Veena Malik Reveals Over 70000 Marriage Proposals Received From Around The World

Pakistani actor and model Veena Malik has stated that she received over 70,000 marriage proposals from around the world.

Veena recently participated in a podcast where she discussed various topics, including her personal life and career.

Reflecting on the beginning of her career, Veena mentioned, “When I started my career, it felt like a roller coaster ride for me. The first ten years were very busy; I was so occupied that I didn’t even have time to take off my makeup. My older sister would remove my makeup and feed me with her own hands.”

In response to a question, Veena Malik revealed that during the peak of her career and while participating in a reality show in India, she received marriage proposals from all over the world. However, she was unaware of where these proposals came from and who made them because she was not in direct contact with those individuals.

Veena added that during the wedding reality show in India, her team informed her that they had received over 70,000 marriage proposals for her, which came from around the world, including Pakistan and India. However, she does not know whether those proposals were genuine or if they were made by people who just wanted to gain fame or publicity.

It is noteworthy that Veena Malik has worked in both Pakistan and Bollywood. She went to India in 2010 and spent several years there.

During that time, Veena participated in the Indian reality show “Bigg Boss” and worked on a wedding reality show. She has showcased her acting talent in several Bollywood films but moved from India to Dubai in 2014.

