Veena Malik makes shocking revelations about Mufti Qavi

Former model and actress Veena Malik shared intriguing revelations about Mufti Qavi in a podcast interview.

During her conversation on Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast, Veena discussed her showbiz career, experience on India’s Bigg Boss show, and the possibility of a second marriage.

Veena revealed that during Bigg Boss, 56 cameras were constantly recording everything inside and out, and she even received threats after the show.

She disclosed that Mufti Qavi had criticised her post-show, questioning if she could watch Bigg Boss with her children. Veena responded that her children are aware of her work, and they can watch everything with her.

In a humorous tone, Veena added that Mufti Qavi always keeps a close eye on actresses and seems to know everything about everyone.

Laughing, she recalled how Mufti Qavi once told her, “You have beauty and charm,” to which Veena amusingly asked, “How did you come to know about my beauty and charm?”